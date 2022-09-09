Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

Some property has been affected but firefighters continue to battle the Mosquito Fire blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size.

Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also begun to burn into El Dorado county since it has jumped the American River, heading toward Volcanoville.

Some damage has already been done to structures.

One home after another on a stretch of Michigan Bluff Road could not withstand the powerful force of this out of control wildfire.

Right along Michigan Bluff Road properties are completely leveled with a dozen cars left in ruin.

Even with the destruction to property, not all has been lost thanks to firefighters.

"There are still a lot of homes standing so our engines are tasked with driving around the area making sure there's no rekindle issues and putting out fires near structures that are still standing," said John Duboisin from Cal Fire Colfax.

Firefighters are attacking the blaze from multiple angles. Planes carrying retardant have helped to stop or slow the progress of the fire, dozers are creating fire breaks on the ground and firefighters with chainsaws continue to clear burned trees close to homes.

Firecrews created a fire break near Chicken Hawk Road and kept a watchful eye making sure the fire doesn't jump the line of protection.

All Foresthill evacuee David Hance can do is rest and wait with his dog amigo at a Red Cross evacuation center at Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn.

"I'm holding up. Just getting what I need, laying out, passing the time hoping that there's news," said Hance.

Derek Jones has lived in Foresthill for seven years and hopes when the fire is out his RV will still be standing.

"Everybody's just distraught because we don't know,” said Jones. “They’re saying a couple more days before we can go back up there and we don't know anything about our homes yet."

The firefight is especially difficult due to the extreme heat, dry conditions and steep terrain.

Watch more from ABC10: California Extreme Heat | Mosquito Fire at Foresthill burns into El Dorado County