Evacuation orders still in place as Hog Fire grows to 5,800 acres, dense smoke advisory issued

The Hog Fire burning in northern Lassen County has scorched 5,800 acres of land and is still 0% contained.

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Mandatory evacuations in northern Lassen County remain in effect as the so-called Hog Fire continues to grow.

According to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE, the Hog Fire has burned 5,800 acres (approximately nine square miles) west of Susanville, Calif. and is still 0% contained.

Residents living in the areas of Lake Forest Estates, Riverbench Road, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road, and Ridgetop Road have been ordered to evacuate. Residents living in areas both north and south of Highway 36, from A-1 to Willard Creek Road, have also been ordered to evacuate.

An evacuation center is set up at Lassen Community College.

So far, no homes have been damaged or destroyed and there have been no reports of injuries.

Authorities are warning of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California due to wildfires in rural areas.

An air quality alert is in effect Monday for most of the San Joaquin Valley due to smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County west of Coalinga. The fire has grown to more than 44 square miles and is 49% contained.

In the northeastern region of the state, the Hog Fire west of Susanville covers 9 square miles of Lassen County. The National Weather Service has issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties.

