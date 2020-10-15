x
Grand Fire: Evacuation orders, warnings lifted, police said | Update

An evacuation order was issued for some Oroville residents after the Grand Fire started. Those orders were quickly downgraded and eventually lifted altogether.

5 p.m. update

All evacuation warnings in Oroville have been lifted by police.

Still no details on the so-called Grand Fire, where it started, or if it has been extinguished.

4:45 p.m. update

Authorities have downgraded the evacuation order to a warning for an area near Oroville.

An evacuation order is in place for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.

An evacuation warning is also in place for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.

Original:

An evacuation order has been issued for an area near Oroville in Butte County after a new fire flared up in the area, Thursday.

The fire has been named the Grand Fire, according to a tweet from Cal Fire

The Oroville Police Department issued the evacuation order for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.

Authorities have also issued an evacuation warning for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.

Details on the fire, its size and location have not yet been released.

