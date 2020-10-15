Grand Fire: Evacuation orders, warnings lifted, police said | Update

An evacuation order was issued for some Oroville residents after the Grand Fire started. Those orders were quickly downgraded and eventually lifted altogether.

5 p.m. update

All evacuation warnings in Oroville have been lifted by police.

Still no details on the so-called Grand Fire, where it started, or if it has been extinguished.

The Oroville Police Department is lifting all remaining Evacuation Warnings for the Oroville area. pic.twitter.com/em58d2ctwb — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 15, 2020

4:45 p.m. update

Authorities have downgraded the evacuation order to a warning for an area near Oroville.

An evacuation order is in place for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.

An evacuation warning is also in place for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.

OPD is reducing the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning for the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Blvd, east of Highwy 70 to Table Mountain Blvd and Lincoln Blvd. Residents may return to their homes but should remain alert to further Orders or Warnings. pic.twitter.com/82KXkU41jZ — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 15, 2020

Original:

An evacuation order has been issued for an area near Oroville in Butte County after a new fire flared up in the area, Thursday.

The fire has been named the Grand Fire, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

The Oroville Police Department issued the evacuation order for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.

Authorities have also issued an evacuation warning for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.

Details on the fire, its size and location have not yet been released.

The Oroville Police Department is issuing an EVACUATION ORDER for the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Blvd. and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Blvd and Lincoln Blvd. due to a fire in the area. Please refer to the public map on the BCSO website or call 833-512-5378. pic.twitter.com/xXO9uzkpZl — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 15, 2020

The Oroville Police Department is issuing an EVACUATION WARNING for the area of the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Blvd., east of Lincoln Blvd. to Orange Ave. and Long Bar Road due to a fire in the area. Please refer to the public map on the BCSO website or call 833-512-5378. pic.twitter.com/oX2sJAwCTe — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 15, 2020