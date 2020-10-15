Grand Fire: Evacuation orders, warnings lifted, police said | Update

5 p.m. update
All evacuation warnings in Oroville have been lifted by police.
Still no details on the so-called Grand Fire, where it started, or if it has been extinguished.
4:45 p.m. update
Authorities have downgraded the evacuation order to a warning for an area near Oroville.
An evacuation order is in place for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.
An evacuation warning is also in place for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.
Original:
An evacuation order has been issued for an area near Oroville in Butte County after a new fire flared up in the area, Thursday.
The fire has been named the Grand Fire, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
The Oroville Police Department issued the evacuation order for residents living in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Road.
Authorities have also issued an evacuation warning for residents near the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road.
Details on the fire, its size and location have not yet been released.