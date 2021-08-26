Evacuation orders, warnings still in place for Airola Fire in Calaveras County

"Critically dry fuels and steep terrain challenged fire crews overnight," Cal Fire's report said Thursday morning.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, the Airola Fire ignited near Parrotts Ferry Road, North of Parrotts Ferry Bridge.

Evacuation centers were set up at Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp. In response to community inquiries about evacuations and evacuation warnings, the sheriff's office said people can get alerts through the Calaveras Alert system. More information on that system can be found HERE.

The fire has burned 700 acres and is 10% contained. Evacuations warnings are still in place for the towns of Douglas Flats and Murphys, while evacuation orders remain for all of Parrots Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line at Parrots Ferry Bridge to Highway 4, including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas as well as East of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road.

"Critically dry fuels and steep terrain challenged fire crews overnight," Cal Fire's report said Thursday morning. "Firefighters will continue to establish direct and indirect containment lines today."

On Facebook, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said there is no new information this morning, but expect more details to emerge throughout the day.

