Evacuation warning issued in Calaveras County as Walker Fire grows

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers in Copperopolis and San Andreas, although no one has been ordered to leave their homes.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers at the Copperopolis Community Center located at 695 Main Street in Copperopolis and at Mountain Oaks School located at 150 Oak Street, off Pool Station Road, in San Andreas.

Calaveras County OES says they have only issued a warning to evacuate and that residents do not have to leave their homes if they do not want to.

The Walker Fire first flared up near Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road, just north of Copperopolis, Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE, the fire had burned 1,000 acres and was still at 0% containment.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries nor have there been reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for all Northern California valleys starting Tuesday at 11 p.m. and running until at least 1 p.m. on Thursday unless fire conditions continue.

Live Google Crisis Map showing road conditions:

Read more from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.