Forward progress stopped for wildfire in Yuba County | Updates

Evacuation warnings were put into place for the Sicard Flat Road area as crews address a wildfire in Yuba County.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress on a wildfire burning in Yuba County has been stopped, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation warnings were put into place due to the so-called Sicard Fire burning around Sicard Flat Road and Frontier Trail in Yuba County.

The fire is about 13 acres in size in the area of Sicard Flat and the Highway 20 corridor near Browns Valley. Cal Fire officials said the fire was threatening buildings in the area.

Roadblocks were put into place to keep people from entering the area. Officials said some areas within the Sicards Flat Road area were being evacuated directly by sheriff's deputies directly on a house-by-house basis.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said zone 065-b is in the immediate fire area and under an evacuation order. The rest of zone 065 and 065 is under an evacuation warning.

The fire is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.