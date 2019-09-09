BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued in Butte County after a new fire, the so-called Stone Fire, flared up in the Berry Creek area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
The following locations are under the warning:
- Encina Grande Road, from Truman Journey Way and all roads going off Encina Grande Road, to include Bloomer Hill Road and Black Bear Road.
- All of Mann Avenue.
- South end of Black Bear Road.
Just after 11 p.m., the Cal Fire Butte Unit said that the fire had grown to about 5 acres. The cause has not yet been determined. Video images of the Stone Fire could be seen on PG&E’s Alert Wildfire cameras in the Shasta-Modoc region.
This is the third fire currently burning in Butte County, along with the Swedes and Forbestown fires.
RELATED: All evacuation ‘orders’ downgraded to evacuation ‘warnings’ for Swedes Fire | UPDATE
BUTTE COUNTY EMERGENCY RESOURCES: