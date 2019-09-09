BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued in Butte County after a new fire, the so-called Stone Fire, flared up in the Berry Creek area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The following locations are under the warning:

Encina Grande Road, from Truman Journey Way and all roads going off Encina Grande Road, to include Bloomer Hill Road and Black Bear Road.

All of Mann Avenue.

South end of Black Bear Road.

Just after 11 p.m., the Cal Fire Butte Unit said that the fire had grown to about 5 acres. The cause has not yet been determined. Video images of the Stone Fire could be seen on PG&E’s Alert Wildfire cameras in the Shasta-Modoc region.

This is the third fire currently burning in Butte County, along with the Swedes and Forbestown fires.

