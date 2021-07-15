Evacuation warnings remains as Dixie Fire sees no containment

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire is currently burning away from any populated areas in Butte County.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — "Steep and inaccessible terrain" have made it difficult for fire crews to establish containment lines for a wildfire burning near the site of the 2018 Camp Fire.

The Dixie Fire started on Tuesday, July 13, growing the past two days since inception, currently sitting at 2,250 acres burned and zero containment, in Butte and Plumas Counties. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire is burning away from any populated areas in Butte County. Camp Creek Road is currently the only known road closure.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation Warnings, Live Map

Pulga

East Concow

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Maps

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.