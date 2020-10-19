x
Evacuations issued, portion of Highway 50 closed due to fire in El Dorado County

Fire officials said the fire is at 5 acres.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuations are underway for some areas in El Dorado County as firefighters try to knock down a five-acre fire.

Cal Fire said the blaze is between Durock Road and Highway 50. Durock Road has been closed to all traffic and the right lane of eastbound Highway 50 is closed at Cameron Park Drive as crews continue the fire fight.

Officials said structures are threatened and evacuations have been issued for areas north of Durock Road and Highway 50.

Caltrans said crews have responded to the area and drivers should expect delays along the highway.

