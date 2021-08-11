Evacuations issued for area near Colfax due to vegetation fire

The fire is in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road, which is about 10 miles northeast of Colfax.

COLFAX, Calif. — A vegetation fire near Colfax has prompted new evacuation orders and warnings.

An evacuation order has been issued for the following streets:

All of Robbers Ravine to Cape Horn

Cape Horn to Cape Horn East

Dusty Road

Old Loggers Lane

Hide Out Lane

Trail Ridge Lane

Rock Rose

An evacuation warning has been issued for the entire neighborhood of Cape Horn Road and to the south of Interstate 80.

