Wildfire

Evacuations issued for area near Colfax due to vegetation fire

The fire is in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road, which is about 10 miles northeast of Colfax.

COLFAX, Calif. — A vegetation fire near Colfax has prompted new evacuation orders and warnings. 

An evacuation order has been issued for the following streets:

  • All of Robbers Ravine to Cape Horn
  • Cape Horn to Cape Horn East
  • Dusty Road
  • Old Loggers Lane
  • Hide Out Lane
  • Trail Ridge Lane
  • Rock Rose

An evacuation warning has been issued for the entire neighborhood of Cape Horn Road and to the south of Interstate 80.

