RED BLUFF, Calif. — In Northern California, a lightning-sparked fire in a remote area of Tehama County west of the city of Red Bluff dubbed the Red Bank Fire has grown to 6,500 acres and 5% contained.

Evacuations have been ordered for rural properties. According to Cal Fire, the fire is difficult to get to because of its remote access. No structures have been destroyed or damaged, yet.

Mandatory Evacuations for are in place for Pettyjohn Road to Forest Service Boundary and for Red Bank Oaks Subdivision, and R-Wild Horse Ranch.

ABC10 meteorologist Rob Carlmark suggests smoke from the Red Bank Fire, paired with Saturday winds, could be an issue.

Firefighters have made progress against a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Southern California while another blaze has exploded in size in a remote area at the northern end of the state.

An approximately 3-square-mile threatening the communities of Murrieta and La Cresta is 20% contained early Friday.

Some roads have reopened but mandatory evacuation orders for about 570 homes remain in place, along with a voluntary evacuation advisory for another 2,200.

The Tenaja Fire broke out Wednesday, possibly from a lightning strike as thunderstorms moved through.