Crews battle wildfire west of Vacaville, evacuation orders lifted | Update

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A mandatory evacuation was briefly issued and then lifted as firefighters work to contain a small wildfire just to the west of Vacaville.

The evacuation order was issued around 10:30 a.m. for residents living along Pleasants Valley Road from Cherry Glen Road to Foothill Drive, all the way west to the County Line, according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.

At the time, Solano OES warned residents to evacuate immediately because “there is an immediate threat to life.” That order was lifted around 10:50 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, the wildfire ignited near Gibson Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road. It has grown to about 10 acres in size.

#GibsonIncident

CALFIRE LNU resources are responding to a new incident in the Vacaville area near Gibson Canyon Rd./ Pleasants Valley Rd. Initial report is 5-10 acres grassy oak woodland.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.