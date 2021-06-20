Evacuations in place as Shasta County Cow Fire reaches 400 acres

The sheriff's office said all residents on South Cow Creek Road from Highway 44 are under evacuation.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A fire fight is underway in Shasta County as the so-called Cow Fire reaches 400 acres, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire said the fire is off Highway 44 and South Cow Creek Road, southeast of Millville. The fire is currently at 0% containment.

South Cow Creek Road is currently closed at Highway 44.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said all residents on South Cow Creek Road from Highway 44 are under evacuation.

Maps

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.