Mandatory evacuation order issued in Yuba County after wildfire ignites near Frenchtown, Dobbins

The 20-acre fire, called the Frenchtown Fire, ignited in the 9800 block of Frenchtown Dobbins Road, according to Cal Fire.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for a wildfire that flared up between the Yuba County towns of Frenchtown and Dobbins, Tuesday evening.

The mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for residents living near Camper Lane and La Place Lane in Dobbins, Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way, Brett Way.

According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, Indiana Ranch Road and Indiana School Road between Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Forsythe Road have also been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

Police and firefighters are in the area doing evacuations and Yuba County OES urges residents to follow their orders.

An evacuation center is now set up at Alcouffe Center located at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House, Calif. Large Animals can be taken to the Posse Arena, on Marysville Roa just North of Highway 20 in Browns Valley.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, evacuation zones of YUB-E006, Yub_E089, and E009 are under a mandatory evacuation order. Zones YUB-E093, YUB-E005, and YUB-E096 are in an evacuation warning status, and Zones YUB-E092/94 are under an evacuation advisory. Scroll down to see a breakdown of the Yuba County zone map.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.