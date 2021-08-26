People staying at the Amador County Fairgrounds being asked to leave

When the Caldor Fire initially broke out, the fairgrounds opened its doors to residents and animals. However, the site isn't equipped to shelter people.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — With over 24,000 people evacuated due to the Caldor Fire, more than a dozen families have made a temporary home at the Amador County Fairgrounds.

But the Amador County Sheriff’s Office is asking these evacuees to find a more suitable place to stay.

Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman told ABC10 when the Caldor Fire initially broke out, the fairgrounds CEO opened the site up immediately to help evacuees with their animals and even allowed people to stay, as well.

But the site doesn’t have water or sewer, and it isn’t meant to house people. The fairgrounds is currently footing the bill while evacuees stay there. The sheriff said there are shelters with resources available in the area, and any people who stay at the fairgrounds are a draw on limited resources to help survivors.

That’s why he’s asking everyone staying at the fairgrounds to move to a more suitable location, either a shelter or another safe location with access to resources.

It’s important to emphasize though the sheriff said he does not have plans to force people away, but rather, he is strongly encouraging people to go. People can still leave their animals at the fairgrounds, where they’ll have 24-hour care.

