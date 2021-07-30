Family loses everything in Dixie Fire, now looking to rebuild

On July 24, the Dixie Fire tore through their neighborhood, burning their house to the ground.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — On Saturday, July 24, the Dixie Fire did its worst to the home of Carol May and Margaret Albrecht.

The Dixie Fire, which started burning on July 14 and is burning in Butte and Plumas counties, has grown over time to become one of the top 15 largest wildfires in California state history.

Holly Stangle, Carol's daughter, was there when they were told to evacuate. She says the Camp Fire immediately came to mind.

"Not being far from Paradise and knowing how fire season has been, it was like we need to go as soon as possible," Stangle said.

Even though they made it out safe with enough time to get out, their home did not make it.

Stangle created a GoFundMe page for her family after learning they don't have fire insurance.

"This is especially hard for my 93-year-old grandmother, who’s lost everything from her extensive collection of Santa Clauses, to her brand new sneakers, to 30 years worth of memories stored within those walls," Holly wrote on the GoFundMe page.

