4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

The KNP Complex fire has scorched more than 37 square miles as of Monday morning.

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — Authorities say four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park.

The trees known as the Four Guardsmen were successfully protected from the KNP Complex fire by removal of nearby vegetation and fire-resistant material wrapped around the bases of the trees. The KNP Complex has scorched more than 37 square miles as of Monday morning.

Elsewhere, there is no immediate word on the extent of damage to other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze called the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest.

