Watch Live: Shasta County DA, Cal Fire officials provide an update on the Fawn Fire

The Fawn Fire, which is north of the city of Redding, has grown to 5,850 acres since breaking out Wednesday afternoon. It is only 10% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents are evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

According to Cal Fire's update, wind speeds were in the firefighter's favor, allowing them to make good progress mopping up around structures. Damage inspection teams have started assessments and are ongoing. Residents within evacuation warnings should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases.

Cal Fire Law enforcement arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with the Fawn Fire. In a news release sent on Thursday, authorities say they found a woman trespassing and acting "irrationally.' Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto, approached firefighters asking for water and said she needed medical attention.

Souverneva was taken to a local hospital and was treated. Later that day, she was interviewed by Cal Fire Law enforcement and after questioning her, officers believed she was responsible for the cause of the fire.

The Shasta Count District Attorney's Office recommends she be charged with "Arson to Wildland," which is enhanced due to California's state of emergency, according to the news release.

Statewide, more than 9,000 firefighters remain assigned to 10 large, active wildfires in California. The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year. Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Evacuation Orders

All of Holiday Road south of Old Oregon Trail.

All roads north of Old Oregon Trail at Akrich north to Pine Grove & east of Interstate 5.

Tierra Oaks and the surrounding area.

All roads east of Dry Creek along Elk Trail east, north to Shasta Lake, and back down Dry Creek.

All roads off Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5.

All roads off Bear Mountain in both directions between Dry Creek and Old Oregon Trail.

Evacuation Warnings

All roads on the west side of Interstate 5, west to the railroad tracks and on the north side of Shasta Dam Boulevard north to Old Oregon trail.

All roads west of Interstate 5all roads west of Interstate 5 to Ashby between Pine Grove and Shasta Dam.

All roads west of Interstate 5 to the railroad tracks, south of Bass Dr to Old Oregon Trail.

All areas north of Highway 299, East of I-5, to Old Oregon Trail, to Pine Grove Avenue.

Residents within evacuation warnings should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases.

Evacuation Centers

First Church of the Nazareen 2225 Bechelli Lane Redding, California 96002

Road Closures

All roads off Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain Road north to Interstate 5. All roads off Bear Mountain Road in both directions from Dry Creek Road and Old Oregon Trail.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

