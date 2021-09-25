Damage assessment teams check destruction of Fawn Fire as evacuation orders, warnings lifted

Officials say initial assessments found that at least 100 homes and other structures had burned.

REDDING, Calif. — Damage assessment teams went out Saturday to determine how many buildings have burned in a forest fire that has displaced thousands of residents in Northern California.

Firefighters working in steep, drought-stricken terrain hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will help as they battle the Fawn Fire north of the city of Redding.

The fire has burned 7,544 acres and sits at 10% contained. According to Cal Fire's Saturday morning report, many evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and several warnings have been lifted altogether.

"Current winds continue to diminish as high pressure settles over the weekend," Cal Fire's report says.

Officials say initial assessments found that at least 100 homes and other structures had burned. But that number was likely to change as teams go street by street Saturday.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send residents fleeing this year. California fires have burned more than 3,600 square miles so far this year, destroying more than 3,200 structures.

