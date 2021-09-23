New Fawn Fire prompts evacuations in Northern California

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday due to the Fawn Fire in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuations have been ordered in a Northern California community as a new wildfire spreads.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday due to the Fawn Fire in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the northern end of the Central Valley. Residents have been told to temporarily gather in a parking lot at Shasta College in Redding.

The Fawn Fire has grown to more than 800 acres since breaking out Wednesday afternoon. It is only 5% contained.

Statewide, more than 9,000 firefighters remain assigned to 10 large, active wildfires in California.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

