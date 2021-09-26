Fawn Fire continues to burn in Shasta County

The Fawn Fire has burned about 8,537 acres and is 35% contained.

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to minimize the Fawn Fire from spreading to more homes near Redding as the flames continue to burn in Shasta County.

The Fawn Fire has burned about 8,537 acres and is 35% contained.

There are 2,340 structures threatened by the Fawn Fire while 131 were destroyed and 12 were damaged.

The fire is currently burning in timber and ground fuels. Cal Fire said a south wind of gusts of up to 15 miles per hour in the area while temperatures will drop to about 70 degrees by Tuesday.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send residents fleeing this year. California fires have burned more than 3,600 square miles so far this year, destroying more than 3,200 structures.

Accounts to follow

Map of wildfire

Click here for a map of the Fawn Fire

► GET THE LATEST NEWS: Get news updates in your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at www.abc10.com/email

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.