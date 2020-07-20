Evacuation warnings issued as crews battle Feather Fire in Butte County

The so-called Feather Fire has burned 10 acres near Feather Avenue and 18th Street in Oroville and is threatening residences, according to officials.

OROVILLE, Calif — The Butte County Sheriff issued evacuation warnings to residents in an Oroville neighborhood threatened by small fire Monday afternoon.

The so-called Feather Fire has burned 10 acres near Feather Avenue and 18th Street in Oroville and is threatening residences, according to sheriff and Cal Fire officials.

The Butte County Sheriff issued evacuation warnings for residents living in the Thermalito area, which includes 12th to 18th streets and Feather Avenue to Tehama Avenue.

It's unclear how many residents have been given evacuation warnings.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

