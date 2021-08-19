Federal Judge demands PG&E worker testify on Dixie Fire

The judge threatened to have U.S. Marshals serve a subpoena against PG&E’s worker if the company didn’t voluntarily provide his testimony.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge is demanding that a PG&E worker who witnessed the first flames of the Dixie Fire testify under oath in the company’s criminal probation.

In an order filed on PG&E Thursday, U.S. Dist Court Judge William Alsup demanded to know whether the worker, whose job title is “troubleman,” will appear voluntarily to testify.

“Failing this, the Court will issue a subpoena on its own and have it served by the U.S. Marshals Service,” Alsup wrote in his order.

PG&E would not say what it intends to do.

“We’re aware of the order and will respond by the deadline,” wrote PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo.

PG&E has until August 24 to answer the judge. The Dixie Fire hearing is set for September 13.

The troubleman had previously reported seeing the first flames while responding to a blown fuse approximately nine hours after PG&E knew it had trouble on the power line suspected of sparking the Dixie Fire on July 13.

He told the court in a written declaration that he attempted to fight the first flames by emptying a fire extinguisher from his truck, but was unable to put the fire out and called 911.

Alsup demanded transcripts of PG&E’s 911 calls and radio traffic, along with answers to more than 30 specific questions under oath.

The Dixie Fire, which is currently larger than the landmass of Rhode Island, continues to rage as the largest single wildfire in California history.

It has destroyed two small towns and burned about half of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

The Dixie Fire started in the same mountain canyon as the 2018 Camp Fire, which PG&E started by criminally negligent maintenance of another nearby power line.

PG&E pleaded guilty last year to a felony for starting the fire and 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for killing people in and around the town of Paradise.

The PG&E Corporation is on probation for six federal felonies tied to the deadly 2010 San Bruno Gas Explosion, including obstruction of the federal investigation.

