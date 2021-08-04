Evacuations in effect for fire burning at Bear River Campground in Placer County | River Fire updates

The Placer County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for Colfax.

COLFAX, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for the so-called River fire burning near Colfax.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation order for the Bear River Campground in Colfax and extending to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road, Moorhaven Way, Placer Hills Road, Ben Taylor Road and Hillcrest Boulevard. Cal Fire said the River Fire is currently at 100 acres.

Placer County is issuing evacuation warnings to residents outside that area while the Nevada County Sheriff's Office is issuing evacuation orders for zone NCO-E102, calling on all residents East of Dog Bar Rd; South of Leitner Drive and North of Misty Winds are to evacuate immediately.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire responding to the vegetation fire in the Bear River campground near Colfax in Placer County. The incident commander has asked for structure defense for immediate threat to homes in the area. A resource request for more air resources and engines pic.twitter.com/b99Dd7MaGN — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 4, 2021

Nevada County sheriff also issued evacuation orders for zones NCO-E050 and NCO-E103. The county's office of emergency services said the fire jumped the river into Nevada County and is threatening areas East of Dog Bar Rd.

Nevada County sheriff said that the fire is moving south fast, issuing new evacuation warnings to zones NCO-E178 and NCO-E386.

Nevada County OES is opening the Nevada County Fairgrounds to take animals in need of evacuation due to the River Fire as well as an evacuation shelter at Bear River High School (11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley).

Caltrans announced a road closure due to the fire for Highway 174 at Orchard Springs Road (Chicago Park). All traffic is being turned, and alternate routes like SR-49, SR-20 and I-80 are advised.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation orders:

Placer County:

Bear River Campground extending to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road; north of Moorhaven Way to Placer Hills Road; Placer Hills Road east to the Bear River; Ben Taylor Road south along Placer Hills Road to Moorhaven Way

Nevada County:

Zone NCO-E102

All residents East of Dog Bar Road; South of Mount Olive Road and West of Mountain Lion Road; South of Leitner Drive and North of Misty Wind

Zone NCO-E050

Zone NCO-E103

Evacuation warnings:

Placer County:

Residents outside Bear River Campground evacuation order

Nevada County:

Zone NCO-E178

Zone NCO-E386

Map of evacuations:

Evacuation centers:

Nevada County Fairgrounds for animals

Bear River High School (11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley)

Road closures:

Highway 174 southbound at Cedar Ridge and Orchard Springs Road

Highway 174 northbound at Bear River Bridge

Wildfire preps:

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

