Four-alarm vegetation fire threatening Suisun City neighborhood

It's unclear how many homes have burned in the fire or how many are threatened.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A large four-alarm fire burning in Suisun City has already damaged homes and is threatening a neighborhood, fire officials said.

Fire crews from at least two different agencies are assisting the Solano County Fire Department — Vallejo and Contra Costa fire departments — as they try and stop forward progress.

Suisun City Police said that residents should avoid the Kellog Street and boat launch area of the Suisun Slough because of the fire. Officials have already begun evacuating homes on Elwood and Maple streets.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said that it was working to open Crystal Middle School as an evacuation site. The school is located at 400 Whispering Bay Lane.

