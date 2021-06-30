Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Shasta County north of Redding

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that evacuations are being ordered for some and others are being asked to shelter in place.

REDDING, Calif. — A fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County has caused law enforcement in the area to issue an evacuation order for some residents.

Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit is calling it the Salt Fire, according to a hashtag they used on Twitter.

The fire is off of Gilman Road and Coral Creek Road, north of Shasta Lake City, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is issuing evacuation orders for the areas of Zola Drive, Cordes Court, Solus Campground Road, and portions of the Lakehead area of Shasta County. Residents of Gregory Creek Road are being asked to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.

Caltrans District 2 closed the third lane at Gilman Road on I-5 north in Lakehead due to the fire as well as the north and southbound off-ramps at Salt Creek Road.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that an evacuation center is being set up at Central Valley High School.

Accounts to follow:

A fire is burning north of Redding. Evacuations are being ordered for Zola Drive, Cordes Court, and Solus Campground Road. Residents of Gregory Creek Road should shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach. Evacuation Center being set up at Central Valley HS@CALFIRESHU pic.twitter.com/kJlVZySTzA — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) June 30, 2021

Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit said on Twitter that they are assisting the Shasta Trinity National Forest on combatting the fire and that it is not a Cal Fire incident.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.