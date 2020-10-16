Fire burns through power lines in Yuba County, cutting power to thousands of customers

There is no estimated time for restoration because the fire is still burning, officials said. PG&E crews will begin repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of Yuba County residents are without power after a fire burned through several power lines Thursday night, officials said.

According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, as many as 6,000 Yuba County residents could be without power after a fire sparked near Simpson Lane, between the towns of Marysville and Linda, and burned the power lines.

Emergency officials stressed the fact that the outages are unrelated to the ongoing PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, there have been no official reports of structures being threatened and no injuries have been reported either.