Fire crews from across the U.S. join fight against California wildfires

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Usually, Highway 16 would serve as a fire break to help slow down the wildfires. But lately, whipping winds have pushed the fire to jump a quarter-mile or even half a mile away.

The LNU Lightning Complex fires jumped Highway 16 near Rumsey around 4:30 p.m., setting off a new round of evacuation orders and warnings in Yolo and Lake counties.

Roughly 10 miles north of the agricultural community of Guinda lies an important area that helps feed Sacramento, the state, and even the country. Part of the community is in Yolo County’s Zones 1 and 2 under mandatory evacuation.

ABC10 caught up with fire crews attacking the flames from the ground – fighting fire with fire, also known as a back burn.

“These crews from across the U.S. [are] answering the call. Many say they’ve never experienced a wildfire like this. But despite the enormity, they say it’s all about focusing on the task at hand,” said firefighter Scott Cowan.

It is an amazing show of teamwork. While out near the Cache Creek Regional Campgrounds, ABC10 met with fire crews from Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada, who all said they did not hesitate to lend a helping hand.

