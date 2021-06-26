Evacuations ordered for residents in El Dorado County due to vegetation fire

Cal Fire crews are battling the Steins Fire threatening communities southwest of Placerville.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews on the ground and in the air worked to extinguish a vegetation fire in El Dorado County Saturday afternoon.

The fire grew to 15 acres as of 2:39 p.m. on June 26. Cal Fire said the fire started near Kingvale Road and Wildcrest Road and is being called the Steins Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for people living on Lords Way, Goldorado Trail, Gold Country Road, and West of China Hill Rd on Steins Way.

The fire is burning at a moderate rate according to Cal Fire. There are multiple structures that are threatened by this fire. No injuries or deaths resulting from this fire were reported by Cal Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

