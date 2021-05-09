Bridge Fire: Blaze spots to both sides of Foresthill Road in Placer County

Authorities said the Bridge Fire is burning to the east of Foresthill Bridge and is not a threat to the city of Auburn.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are responding to a blaze that is burning on both sides of Foresthill Road in Placer County.

Cal Fire responded to the vegetation fire near Foresthill Bridge in the Auburn State Recreation Area, which at the time was burning on the Auburn side. Officials say the fire is more than 100 acres in size and 0% contained. Spotting continues to happen ahead of the main fire.

Foresthill road is closed in both directions. At 3:50 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Old Foresthill Road has also been closed.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the Upper and Lower Lake Clementine areas are being evacuated. Cal Fire NEU Chief Brian Estes said structures are threatened, but there are no reports of homes or structures destroyed.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for Applegate Road on the north, Boole Road to the river on the east, the North Fork of the American River on the south, and Bell Road at Musso Road on the west.

According to the Foresthill Fire Protection District, the blaze started around 1 p.m. beneath the Foresthill Bridge and has burned up to the bridge south of Foresthill Road.

"This fire is NOT under control and is still developing," the fire district said on Facebook.

Very large air tankers have been added to the fire response as well as strike teams of engines from Sacramento County ad Cal Fire Lake Napa County.

The Auburn Police Department said the fire is not a threat to the city of Auburn and is traveling east of the Foresthill Bridge. They are asking people to avoid the river grade and the Foresthill Bridge.

