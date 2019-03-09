COOL, California — Update: 4:07 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that the Country Fire has reached 75 acres and firefighters have notched 10 percent containment.

Update: 3:27 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the Country Fire burning in El Dorado County has reached about 60 acres.

The acreage is up from the 15 to 20 acres that officials estimated around 2:30 p.m.

Original Story:

A wildfire burning near Highway 193 in El Dorado County has prompted evacuations for people in the area.

Firefighters are combating the blaze as it burns off Highway 193 and Penobscot Road east of Cool. Cal Fire spokesperson Diane Swart said the fire is currently at 15 to 20 acres.

Evacuated areas include Cascade Trail between Greenhorn Trail and Sweetwater Trail, Secret Ravine, Stoney Hill, and Bald Eagle. Mandatory evacuations were recently extended to include Courageous Lane, Courageous Court, Pilgrim Court, and Trillium Lane.

An evacuation center has been set up at Cool Community Church located at 863 Cave Valley Road.

According to CHP Placerville, Highway 193 has been shut down in the Auburn Lake Trails area due to the fire. The closure goes from Sliger Mine Road to HW-49.

For live traffic conditions, view the Waze Map below:

Officials say there are no structures burned or injuries at this point.

