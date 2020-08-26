15-acre fire breaks out in Newcastle, immediate threat to nearby structures

CAL FIRE said forward progress for the vegetation fire has stopped, but buildings are still threatened.

AUBURN, Calif. — Multiple fire crews are working to control a grass fire that broke out in Newcastle.

The fire is 10 to 15 acres, however forward progress has stopped, according to Cal Fire. The fire is off of Perry Ranch Road near Werner Road in Newcastle.

Firefighters from CAL FIRE, Placer County, and Auburn City Fire responded and multiple engines are working to put out the fire.

Airplanes are also working to stop the fire by dropping water and retardant to prevent the spread.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Police Department are working on getting people evacuated in the area. There are mandatory evacuations for Rogers Lane and part of Perry Ranch Rd., according to Placer County sheriff.

See where the fire is burning here.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire with Auburn City Fire. Firefighters responding to a vegetation fire on Perry Ranch Road in Newcastle. Air resources on scene with multiple engines. First eyes report 10 to 15 acres with a rapid rate of spread and immediate structure threat. pic.twitter.com/SKjEG8qN3U — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 26, 2020

FIRE ALERT🚨 Fire burning near Rogers Lane and Perry Ranch. Mandatory evacs for Rogers and part of Perry Ranch. 1 mi radius around Rogers under evac warning. pic.twitter.com/7OzXaen1Oo — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 26, 2020