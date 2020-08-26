15-acre fire breaks out in Newcastle, immediate threat to nearby structures

AUBURN, Calif. — Multiple fire crews are working to control a grass fire that broke out in Newcastle.
The fire is 10 to 15 acres, however forward progress has stopped, according to Cal Fire. The fire is off of Perry Ranch Road near Werner Road in Newcastle.
Firefighters from CAL FIRE, Placer County, and Auburn City Fire responded and multiple engines are working to put out the fire.
Airplanes are also working to stop the fire by dropping water and retardant to prevent the spread.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Police Department are working on getting people evacuated in the area. There are mandatory evacuations for Rogers Lane and part of Perry Ranch Rd., according to Placer County sheriff.
