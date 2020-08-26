Fire officials optimistic in fight against LNU Lightning Complex, stress need for vigilance

“I want to highlight that while we’ve been able to get a large amount of people home, they’re still under an evacuation warning.”

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire officials working to contain the many wildfires that make up the LNU Lightning Complex met virtually, Tuesday, to provide the latest details about the firefight to the public. Overall, the message was optimistic.

“We’re feeling good where we’re at,” admitted Chief Sean Kavanaugh with CAL FIRE. “We’re getting good fire control lines in and also the evacuations is big. So getting people back in their homes is a priority. We did a big repopulation today in multiple counties.”

Kavanaugh said the weather mostly cooperated.

“All the weather that we were concerned about, especially the lightning did not materialize, which was a very good thing for pretty much everybody,” explained Kavanaugh. “We’re settling into the same pattern we’re sitting in right now for the next four or five days. Same weather, same temperature, same southwest winds that we’ve had. So we need to take advantage of that.”

Still, Chief Chris Waters also with CAL FIRE, said there is plenty of fire activity.

“As everybody knows, at about 2:30 in the afternoon, you look to the north and there’s usually a pretty good smoke column coming up because we get an afternoon ventilation of the atmosphere,” said Waters. “The clouds clear off and we get an increase in fire behavior in response to that.”

Overall, LNU Lightning Complex officials touted having moved many people back into their homes after initially having to evacuate them because of fire danger.

“Yesterday the number of people who had been evacuated were over 240 [thousand],” explained Shana Jones with CAL FIRE. “That number is down today to 136,000. And I’m pleased to say that we’ve had some opportunity to repopulate some areas throughout the incident. It’s not over by far, but that’s definitely a good thing.”

Still, they emphasized even though people are being allowed back to their property, they still need to be on high alert.

“I want to highlight that while we’ve been able to get a large amount of people home, they’re still under an evacuation warning,” emphasized Chief Jeff Belier with Napa County Fire. “And I don’t want people to think that just because they’re back home they can let their guard down.”

