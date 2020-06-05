While you're home during the pandemic, officials say prepare for wildfire season

Just over the last three years, California experienced five of the deadliest fires in the state's history. In that span approximately 3.7 million acres have burned.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Monday kicked off Wildfire Preparedness Week, and CAL FIRE officials are urging people to use this time to prepare the upcoming fire season, especially as many are stuck at home.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Amy Head says now is the time to make sure your home is in fire prevention state.

"With the shelter in place, this is the perfect time to create defensible space... 30 feet from your home," Head explained. "Making sure that you don't have limbs and things hanging over your roof and chimney. Making sure gutters are clean. It's a good time to harden your home to make it more fire resistant from embers."

It's also a good time to check on your insurance.

Nicole Ganley of American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) explains says people should utilize this time to make sure that they have proper coverage.

"Make sure that your policy is up to date," Ganley said. "Double check and make sure it has the right square footage, the right number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Make sure your policy has the correct finishes."

To ensure you get the money you need in case of a fire, Ganley says you should also save receipts on big purchases, document how much you paid for each item, use a smartphone or camera to keep a photo record of your belongings, and make a note of special items.

Homeowners should also check and see if their policy covers: Extended replacement cost, building code upgrade coverage, and annual inflation adjustment.

Now keep in mind that renters need insurance as well. Ganley recommends bundling renters insurance with your auto insurance.

