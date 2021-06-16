20-acre fire burning in El Dorado County

Cal Fire says that forward progress stopped after air drops coordinated with the ground crews.

PILOT HILL, Calif. — Cal Fire is fighting a 25-acre fire in the Pilot Hill area of El Dorado County. They are calling it the Equestrian Fire, according to the hashtag on Twitter.

The fire is 50% contained as of 2:15 p.m.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that "the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread in the grass."

They have full air and ground resources fighting this vegetation fire in El Dorado County.

They tweeted around 1:40 p.m. that the forward progress of the fire did stop after air drops coordinated with the ground crews.

Cal Fire is asking people to stay away from the area while they work.

CAL FIRE is on scene of a 25 acre vegetation fire in Pilot Hill. The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread in the grass. Full air and ground resources actively fighting fire. Please stay away from area.#EquestrianFire2021 pic.twitter.com/GMxytqlI1Q — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) June 16, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.