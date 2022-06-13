Wildfire chars hundreds of acres just north of U.S.-Mexico border

The Border 13 Fire is reported to be 500 acres and is 0% contained. No evacuation orders have been issued.

SAN DIEGO — A wildfire, the second to erupt in the same general area in as many days, spread over hundreds of hilly open acres Monday in the far southern reaches of San Diego County is now 15 percent contained.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. east of Marron Valley and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Dulzura area, according to Cal Fire.

In less than four hours, it grew to more than 500 acres in size as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.

There were no immediate structural threats, though radio-transmission equipment on Tecate Peak was potentially in the path of the fire as it moved to the northeast, Shoots said.