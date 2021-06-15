1 person hospitalized, 8 homes damaged after fire in East Vallejo

The Vallejo Fire Department said the fire has been extinguished.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Evacuation orders are in place as crews tame a vegetation fire in East Vallejo that has damaged eight homes, according to the Vallejo fire Department.

The fire department said there were evacuation orders in place for Skyline Drive Between Vervais Pajaro, Pajaro Way, and Silverview Court.

Firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire near Skyline Drive and Silverview Court around 4 p.m. About 60 to 70 firefighters responded to fight the fire.

In a tweet, the Vallejo Firefighters Association said the primary areas of the fire have all been knocked down and that crews were making considerable progress in the firefight. Officials said the blaze started as a vegetation fire behind some homes and spread up the hill. The fire has since been extinguished.

According to the fire department, eight homes were damaged, with three damaged significantly. One elderly victim was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after escaping a burning house, however she is expected to be OK.

Primary areas of the fire have all been knocked down. Crews are making considerable progress. #SkylineDrFire#SkylineCommand — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 16, 2021

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.