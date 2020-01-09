Firefighter killed in Northern California wildfire

The U.S. Forest Service says one firefighter died on the August Complex Fire burning in the Mendocino National Forest.

SAN FRANCISCO — A firefighter has been killed and another injured battling a wildfire in a Northern California forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says it happened Monday in Mendocino National Forest north of San Francisco, where a wildfire that started on Aug. 17 was 20% contained.No other details were immediately available.

The August Complex began as 37 separate fires but many have either been contained or merged. The fires have burned more than 221,000 acres and are 18% contained.

California wildfires have now claimed at least eight lives, including five people killed in the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Solano and Napa counties.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

GO IN-DEPTH

In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape. The only way out? Scientists say we need to burn our forests more.