Firefighter killed in Northern California wildfire was Texas mom, EMT

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire officials say a firefighter from Texas killed battling a wildfire in the Northern California forest was working the fire lines when her truck rolled off a remote backcountry road as she tried to escape the flames.

Diana Jones was an emergency medical technician with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department in Texas. The department says the 63-year-old and her son, Ian Shelly, a captain at the department, spent the last few summers doing contract firefighting.

Jones was killed Monday while battling a blaze in Tehama County. Two additional firefighters were involved in the accident, however, only one was injured.

“Our department is numbed by the news and we are hurting,” the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

In a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture, Sandra Moore, acting Forest Supervisor, said the department is thinking of Jones' family following this "tragic incident."

"Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations," Moore said in the release.

California wildfires have now claimed at least eight lives, including five people killed in the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Solano and Napa counties.

