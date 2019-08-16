VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville firefighters worked through the heat Friday, on a fire that broke out behind Grace Feather Court around 10 a.m.

Batallion Chief Jeramy Langwell said the crew was building a retaining wall along McMurty Lane near Whispering Ridge Drive when the fire started. The fire burned some 40 acres and was in the mop-up stage by 3 p.m.

Langwell said the fire is believed to have been started by a construction crew.

No structures were burned or threatened, but Langwell said that one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while working.

Early in the day, the city of Vacaville tweeted a warning to residents, alerting them of the smoke and where firefighters were working.