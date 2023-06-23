Firefighters provide tips to keep homes safe as fire season approaches

Fire crews have been putting out small fires already, leading to warnings for the public to be smart when doing activities outside, specifically around the house.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cal Fire is suspending burn permits in several Foothill counties beginning Monday. This comes as firefighters are warning folks of the do’s and don’t before fire season.

Fire crews across the region are seeing fire activity slowly picking up. Dry grass is one of the concerns that could fuel a wildfire.

Fire crews have been putting out small fires, but they only know it is only a matter of time before the “big one” breaks out, leading to warnings for the public to be smart when doing activities outside, specifically around the house.

"People get this false sense of security that things are green and lush and there is a small likelihood that we are going to set something on fire. What they are finding, we know and what happens with us throughout the year, that is not the case. This stuff that looks green will burn, especially if there is a good wind behind it. Have people be mindful of that,” said Jason Snyder Fire Captain/Paramedic with the El Dorado Fire Protection District.

Some more tips for those planning on using equipment outside:

Assure that the equipment is in good working order to include maintaining all fluids.

Assure that mufflers including spark arrestors are in place.

Let equipment cool down before refueling.

Use string trimmers over mowers in dry grasses. (If you’re using a weed whacker, use nylon cords instead of steel.)

Complete work in dry areas of vegetation before 10 a.m.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.