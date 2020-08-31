Firefighters continue to gain on California wildfires

The two largest fires, east and north of San Francisco Bay, are at least 60% surrounded Monday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is free of extreme weather warnings but firefighters working to contain massive wildfires are being cautioned about increasingly warm and dry conditions heading toward Labor Day.

