Firefighters gaining upper hand on Beckwourth Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Containment on the Beckwourth Fire Complex is now over 70% as firefighters continue to make strides in extinguishing the largest fire burning in the state of California.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is made up of two fires – the Sugar Fire and the Dotta Fire – that merged on July 4. The fight against the fire, burning in Plumas County, is being led by U.S. Forest Service.

According to their latest figures, the fire grew to 95,358 acres burned but is now 71% contained.

Crews have been attacking the Sugar Fire both on land and in the air and worked hard in the fire's northern flank. Their main focus has been to stop its progress into the area of Meadowview Loop. Steep terrain made it difficult for crews to conduct direct fire suppression and control efforts, so aircrews are working to fight the fire in those areas, according to Plumas National Forest.

The Plumas National Forest is still closed, surrounding the fire's perimeter, including several roads. U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest asks people to monitor Caltrans District 2 Twitter or website for the latest closure information.

Accounts to follow:

Wildfire Maps

Evacuations

Plumas County Sheriff's Office has reduced some of the evacuation orders to evacuation warnings.

The following areas are now evacuation warnings in Plumas County:

Highway 70 between Beckwourth-Genesee Road to the Plumas-Lassen county line. All addresses north and south of Highway 70 between this area are now under evacuation warnings.

All residences in Chilcoot and Vinton.

The following areas are still under Mandatory Evacuation Orders in Plumas County:

Frenchman Lake, including all surrounding areas of Carmen, Dooley, Frenchman Village and Frenchman Cove.

Doyle Grade and Sugarloaf Road

Dixie Valley along Dixie Valley Road from Beckwourth-Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake

The areas still in the mandatory evacuation orders are because there is still active fire, uncontained fire edge or other safety concerns, according to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office.

For Lassen County, there have been no changes to the status of their evacuation orders and warnings.

Lassen County Sheriff's Office asks residents of Milford, Doyle and Herlong to keep watch on changing fire conditions and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The following areas are under Evacuation Warning status:

Doyle east of US 395, including Doyle Loop and all roads connecting to Doyle Loop and Hackstaff Road to Laver Crossing, is now under an evacuation warning, including the town of Herlong south to the Lassen/Sierra County line.

West of US 395 from the north end of Constantia Road south to the Lassen/Sierra County line and from the intersection of A26 north to Milford Grade is now under Evacuation Warning.

A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for:

Doyle Proper west of US 395 from County Road A26 and US 395 south to Constantia Road but not including Constantia Road is still under mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuation centers are at Proctor R. Hug High School and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno and the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.