Firefighters make progress corralling Alisal Fire in Southern California | Evacuations and road closures

Highway 101, along with Pacific Railroad and Amtrak lines, reopened as crews get a handle on the fire.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Firefighters have made significant progress in corralling a wildfire in coastal mountains of Southern California.

The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara has grown only slightly and containment on Friday jumped to 41%. The improved situation allowed authorities to reopen the vital U.S. 101 highway and a rail line Thursday evening.

In its first damage report, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire is located near Refugio Canyon along the Gaviota Coast, along the coast in Santa Barbara County since it broke out on Monday, Oct. 11.

Key Figures

Acres burned: 16,901

Containment: 41%

1,731 personnel

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County.

Highway 101, along with Pacific Railroad and Amtrak lines, have reopened. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

