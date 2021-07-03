Firefighters secure eastern edge of East Fork Fire in Alpine County

The fire is burning approximately 15 miles due east of Woodfords, Calif. and 15 miles south of Gardnerville, Nevada in the Humboldt -Toiyabe National Forest.

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. — The so-called East Fork Fire burning in Alpine County grew slightly overnight – now at 650 acres burned with just 10% containment.

The fire is burning approximately 15 miles due east of Woodfords, Calif. and 15 miles south of Gardnerville, Nevada on the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt -Toiyabe National Forest.

The fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike on July 1. It is burning in an area in the steep, rugged terrain of Cottonwood Canyon near Horseshoe Bend on the East Fork of the Carson River.

Crews say they secured the eastern edge of the fire with support of helicopters. They expect to be battling the fire all weekend.

Civilians are being asked to avoid the area of Horseshoe Bend on the East Fork of the Carson River.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.