Fires erupt as fierce winds rake wide area of California

The Fanning Fire has burned 14 acres.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — California authorities say powerful winds have reignited fires where a massive summer wildfire burned south of the San Francisco region. The state's firefighting agency says Tuesday it has responded to at least a dozen vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Cal Fire is referring to it as the Fanning Fire. The fire is located on Fanning Grade and Harmony Hill Road, East of Ben Lomond, according to Cal Fire. It has burned 14 acres and is 30% contained.

The Union Incident north of Union Valley Reservoir is estimated at 20 acres. Firefighters are responding, but high winds have made access difficult. https://t.co/cbMfreD2yR pic.twitter.com/hhuWtcCrfj — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) January 19, 2021

Evacuations are under way in Santa Cruz County, where a summer wildfire torched 1,500 buildings. What became known as the CZU Complex started early on Aug. 16, 2020, during a barrage of thousands of bolts of lightning. Separate fires eventually merged into a complex of blazes that charred more than 135 square miles.