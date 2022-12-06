Person arrested in connection to Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff as blaze scorches nearly 5,000 acres

Highway 89 has been closed north of the city as the fire continues to grow, and investigators have arrested a 57-year-old man who may have been involved.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Strong winds are driving a fast-growing wildfire north of Flagstaff over the weekend that spurred numerous evacuations, and it may have been sparked by a person.

Hundreds of fire personnel, supported on the ground and in the air by heavy equipment, are fighting the Pipeline Fire. It's been burning six miles north of Flagstaff since Sunday, Jun. 12.



A person was arrested for violating the county's burn ban near the time the fire broke out, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. They say a Matthew Riser, 57, was seen driving away from the area of the fire around 11 a.m. in a white pickup truck before he was stopped.

The United States Forest Service is handling the investigation. Riser has been booked into the Coconino County Jail.

A call center has been set up by the county's Health and Human Services Department. Anyone with questions can call: (928) 679-8525.

The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below.

A dedicated website for new information was set up by the county. Click or tap here.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Man arrested in connection with the fire

in connection with the fire Officials estimate that 4,000 to 5,000 acres of land have been burned so far

of land have been burned so far Evacuations were ordered in multiple areas

were ordered in multiple areas US 89 has been shut down north of Flagstaff

has been shut down north of Flagstaff An evacuation center has been set up at Sinagua Middle School

No structures have been damaged so far

This is the scene from Flagstaff as the #PipelineFire burns north of the city. Evacuations have been ordered in some areas.



How many acres has it burned?

The Pipeline Fire has burned roughly 4,712 acres and does not have a containment estimate as of Jun. 12, fire officials said.

Forest officials say the wildfire was pushed more than 15 miles due to strong winds.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate immediately:

Private land east of Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Road

Schultz Pass Road (FS 420)

FS 557

FS 576

FS 522

FS 556

Arizona Snowbowl

Timberline (South of Brandis to Elden Springs Road)

Upatki Trails

Girls Ranch

Fernwood

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Mt. Elden Estates

Doney Park

Homes near FS 420 and FS 556

Coconino County shared the following maps of areas under an evacuation order:

Coconino County has provided a live map of the evacuation area.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

US 89 is closed north of Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound side is closed at milepost 445; the northbound side is closed at milepost 425.

The fire has crossed US 89 and has extended to the opposite side of the highway.

Buffalo Park and FUTS Trail have been closed as well.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Sinagua Middle School at 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

Red Cross Shelter is opening by 4 p.m. today for residents evacuated due to the Pipeline Fire.

Sinagua Middle School

Resouces for animal evacuations

Household animals

You can take your household animals to Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Please check in with staff upon arrival.

• Livestock

You can take your horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. When you arrive, please leave your animals in your vehicle or trailer.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them if they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

