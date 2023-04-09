Folsom concert raises funds to aid Maui wildfire recovery

The event came with live music, hula performances, food, an auction and more.

FOLSOM, Calif. — People in California are still coming together to support the Hawaiian island of Maui after the deadliest wildfire in more than a century left at least 115 dead and hundreds unaccounted for.

Dozens of people went to the Benefit for Maui event at the Powerhouse Pub in Folsom, Monday. It was a concert for a good cause.

“The people of Maui are suffering right now,” said co-organizer Billy Rainey. “I just felt compelled to do something for the people of Maui and this was the best way I knew how.”

Rainey said the Hawaiian people will need help for years to come, so he acted.

The event came with live music, hula performances, food, an auction and more. All proceeds went to the Maui Humane Society and Maui Food Bank.

“Maui is my second home, and I lived there for a few months out of the year,” said Roni DiLullo.

She also helped organize the event and said she’s still worried about loved ones in Maui.

“I have a home there that burned down, and I was lucky. My sons and I were there and we left three days before the fire, but I know a lot of people there and I know a lot of people in need,” she said. “I'm so honored that people are coming out to support, and we're hoping to raise a lot of money for the island of Maui.”

Organizers say anyone who missed the benefit concert should consider giving in other ways to support Maui like donating to the Maui Strong fund, the Maui Humane Society and the Maui Food Bank.

