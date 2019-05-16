FORESTHILL, Calif. — Placer County and the Placer County Fire Safe Alliance held a meeting Wednesday night to answer any questions with local fire and other agencies ahead of fire season.

They showed the documentary film "Wilder Than Wild," which focuses on California's wildfires.

Phil Alotis, a Placer County resident, attended the meeting. He moved from the San Francisco Bay Area last year.

"We bought the house and moved in after the Camp Fire," Alotis said. "We had friends who live in Santa Rosa and were affected by that fire. We knew what it meant to be up in the forest."

Alotis was at the meeting with other people living in Placer County. CAL FIRE, Placer County Sheriff's Office, CHP, and other agencies were there to answer anyone's questions.

"It's really looking at that first 30 and 100 feet from your house and how could we clear that vegetation for defensible space," said Holly Powers, assistant director of emergency services for Placer County.

Placer County OES is working on an emergency evacuation plan.

"What we're focusing on now is developing a map for our first response agency partners," Powers said. "So when law and fire need to do that evacuation they have an understanding of where all assets are."

They're hoping to have it done this summer to use for other emergencies, too, but they're encouraging people to make their own exit plans.

Alotis is learning all the roads around his property and how to get out.

"In our neighborhood, there's one road in. However, there is an alternate route out and crosses a little bit of the property," Alotis said. "Everybody in the neighborhood has a map and everyone's name on the houses. I'm not fooling around. Fire wins. If you're not prepared you can't stop it."

