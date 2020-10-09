Fork Fire: 'Rapid spread' on fire in Eldorado National Forest, concerns for houses, campgrounds

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered as the fire burns in Eldorado National Forest.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — The U.S. Forest Service says fire crews battling the Fork Fire are dealing with "rapid rates of fire spread, spotting, torching and running," as they try to contain the blaze in the Eldorado National Forest.

As of last report, the fire had burned 2,500 acres and had no containment, but those numbers may not be accurate because aerial mapping was not available on the fire yesterday.

Firefighters have managed to construct more than two miles of dozer line on the south/ southeast part of the fire, and say it is holding.

The fire is threatening about 215 buildings along with some recreation sites and campgrounds. Evacuation orders in Stumpy Meadows, Quintette, and Volcanoville remain in effect at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service lists its immediate concerns as "recreation and private residences, power and water facilities, recreation sites and private property in Stumpy Meadows, Quintette and Volcanoville. Hell Hole reservoir & campground, French Meadows reservoir & campground and Oxbow reservoir & campground."

The fire is burning in Rubicon River drainage and the area of the King Fire burn scar.

Click HERE for updates on the fire from Eldorado National Forest.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.